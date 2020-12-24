Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Instagram

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker made the most of her days with her two children before the boys were off to spend the festive holiday with their father Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears marked Christmas early with her sons.

The “Toxic” hitmaker was reportedly thrilled she got a chance to see Jayden and Sean on Monday (21Dec) and Tuesday (22Dec) this week as they are set to spend the festive season with their father.

Kevin Federline – who has primary custody of both children – is set to host the kids on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, TMZ reports, as they take it in turns after Britney had the children last Christmas.

Meanwhile, Britney is currently locked in a legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears, to have him permanently removed from her conservatorship, as she no longer wants him to have control over her life, as he has done since her conservatorship began following her public breakdown in 2008.

And her dad recently claimed he hasn’t spoken to his daughter since August and he “misses her.”

He said, “I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

And Jamie’s attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen described his relationship with Britney as “not that different than your average father-daughter relationship” and insists they have “mutual love and respect.”

She explained, “There has always been a mutual love and respect for each other. Until Britney’s court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship. In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation.”