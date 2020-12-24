Britain and E.U. Reach Long-Awaited Brexit Trade Deal

“It’s 4 and 1/2 years since the British people voted to take back control of their money, their borders, their laws and their waters and to leave the European Union. And so I’m very pleased to tell you this afternoon that we have completed the biggest trade deal yet, worth 660 billion pounds a year. A comprehensive, Canada-style free-trade deal between the U.K. and the E.U. A deal that will protect jobs across this country. A deal that will allow goods, U.K. goods and components to be sold without tariffs and without quotas in the E.U. market. A deal, which will, if anything, allow our companies and our exporters to do even more business with our European friends. And yet, which achieves something that the people of this country instinctively knew was doable, but which they were told was impossible. We’ve taken back control of our laws and our destiny. We’ve taken back control of every jot and tittle of our regulation in a way that is complete and unfettered.” “It was a long and winding road, but we have got a good deal to show for it. Competition in our single market will be fair and remain so. The E.U. rules and standards will be respected. We have effective tools to react if fair competition is distorted and impacts our trade. Secondly, we will continue cooperating with the U.K. in all areas of mutual interest, for example, in the field of climate change, energy security and transport. Together, we still achieve more than we do apart.”