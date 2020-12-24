Boxer Devin Haney Reacts To Jake Paul Fighting UFC Superstar Amanda Nunes In Intergender Bout

Amanda Nunes is the reigning champion of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions. To say that she is a fierce competitor and insanely talented would be an understatement. However, this doesn’t seem to stop YouTuber Jake Paul from thinking that he could beat her in a match.

UFC’s Dana White previously stated that he might let Nunes whoop Paul after the YouTuber issued Connor McGregor $50 million to take a fight earlier this month. As much as we would like to see Nunes wipe the floor with Paul, it leads us to the very complicated question of man verse woman in a contact sport, like boxing or MMA.

Boxing star Devin Haney doesn’t like the idea at all, and told TMZ, “guys should fight guys.” In a video with Haney, he reiterates this point multiple times, and I agree with him. It’s a slippery slope, and IF Nunes did agree to step into the ring with a man, albeit an obnoxious man who needs a whooping, you’d almost have to let her.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m positive Nunes would make work of Jake, but to put them together in the same ring would cause a lot of controversies and open the door more to these kinds of events. This is a big can of worms and one that is hard to have a discussion through text with.

It’s highly unlikely to happen, and in fact, Paul is currently calling out McGregor still, which seems like an even sillier thing to do. I know Jake is 2-0 in his “boxing career”, but this is a ridiculous gig and he just wants to draw attention to himself. McGregor is probably laughing to himself looking at the video.

We’ll have to see where this goes, if anywhere, but I highly doubt there will be a McGregor/Paul match up coming anytime soon. Though, it is fun to think about McGregor or Nunes destroying Paul.

What do you think? Would you watch Nunes vs. Paul? Let us know in the comments below.

