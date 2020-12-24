Boosie Badazz Goes On Instagram & Urgently Begs Fans For Diabetes Medication

Rapper Boosie Badazz ran out of his diabetes medication, and was forced to beg his fans on Instagram, to give him more meds, has learned.

Boosie

This isn’t the first time that Boosie Badazz has reached out to his fanbase for emergency medical help. Earlier this week, the Baton Rouge rap legend sparked concern among his followers after he posted a picture of his insulin injection, asking people to drop off extra doses if they had any.

“I NEED IF U N ATL dm @nightlyfedtone CASH ON DECK,” wrote Boosie on his new Instagram page.

he rapper was recently wounded in a shooting, which left him requiring three surgeries. He has been in a wheelchair for the last few weeks, performing shows and moving around freely. While this is definitely not the safest way for Boosie to secure his medication, he has had luck with this method in the past.

In the past, a woman drove 3 hours to drop off his medication – after a similar request by the rapper on IG.

It’s not clear why Boosie didn’t just go to the doctor himself . . .