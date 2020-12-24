BMW owner allegedly run over in car-jacking from ‘buyer’ in NSW

A second-hand car sale has ended horribly for a Goulburn pharmacist, after he was allegedly robbed and run over by a bogus buyer.

Shann Chain, 33, thought he was meeting with somebody who wanted to purchase his BMW M3 Competition F80 when he drove to Marulan service station on the Hume Highway south of Sydney last night.

The sports car is worth almost $120,000.

Mr Chain received an offer just a few hours after listing the vehicle on CarSales.

He and a friend travelled to the servo, where police allege they met with 22-year-old Granville man Kazem Elarja.

Police claimed Mr Elarja, while sitting in the driver’s seat, reversed, opened the door and hit Mr Chain, dragging him a short distance before he was flung about 20 metres from the car.

Mr Chain suffered a fractured skull.

The BMW was spotted an hour later on the Hume Highway in Campbelltown.

Police started a short pursuit but pulled back after the car was allegedly clocked going 230km/h.

PolAir tracked the BMW to a breakdown lane near Casula.

Mr Elarja was arrested and appeared in court today.

He made no application in jail and his case was adjourned until February.

The BMW remains at a holding yard in Revesby, while Mr Chain is recovering in Canberra Hospital.

Police issued a warning to would-be car sellers.