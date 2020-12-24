BMW owner allegedly run over in car-jacking from ‘buyer’ in NSW

A second-hand car sale has ended horribly for a Goulburn pharmacist, after he was allegedly robbed and run over by a bogus buyer.
The sports car is worth almost $120,000.
Mr Chain received an offer just a few hours after listing the vehicle on CarSales.
He and a friend travelled to the servo, where police allege they met with 22-year-old Granville man Kazem Elarja.
Police claimed Mr Elarja, while sitting in the driver’s seat, reversed, opened the door and hit Mr Chain, dragging him a short distance before he was flung about 20 metres from the car.
Mr Chain suffered a fractured skull.
The BMW was spotted an hour later on the Hume Highway in Campbelltown.
Police started a short pursuit but pulled back after the car was allegedly clocked going 230km/h.
PolAir tracked the BMW to a breakdown lane near Casula.
Mr Elarja was arrested and appeared in court today.
He made no application in jail and his case was adjourned until February.
The BMW remains at a holding yard in Revesby, while Mr Chain is recovering in Canberra Hospital.
“I warn anyone that’s selling high-performance vehicles, especially online, to be cautious about the times and locations you meet potential buyers, because they might not have the intent of buying the vehicle,” Detective Chief Inspector Brendan Bernie said.