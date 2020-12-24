Bloomberg has acquired Second Measure, a data analytics firm offering consumer behavior and company performance insights; Second Measure previously raised ~$25M (Paul Sawers/VentureBeat)

Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Bloomberg has acquired Second Measure, a data analytics firm offering consumer behavior and company performance insights; Second Measure previously raised ~$25M — Bloomberg today announced that it has acquired data analytics platform Second Measure, a San Mateo-based startup that leverages big data …
