Bloomberg has acquired Second Measure, a data analytics firm offering consumer behavior and company performance insights; Second Measure previously raised ~$25M (Paul Sawers/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:

Bloomberg has acquired Second Measure, a data analytics firm offering consumer behavior and company performance insights; Second Measure previously raised ~$25M  —  Bloomberg today announced that it has acquired data analytics platform Second Measure, a San Mateo-based startup that leverages big data …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR