Bitcoin dominance hits 1-year peak amid XRP sell-off as $24K briefly returns By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin dominance hits 1-year peak amid XRP sell-off as $24K briefly returns
(BTC) kept the volatility coming on Dec. 23 as a dive to $22,800 sparked a lightning-fast rally to classic $24,000 resistance.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets, Coin360 and TradingView tracked as factors including panic among traders made unstable conditions prevail.
