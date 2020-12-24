Big Sean Is Now The Creative Director For The Detroit Pistons

Rapper Big Sean has just announced that he is not the creative director for the basketball team, the Detroit Pistons.

He made the announcement via his Instagram:

“Unreal! I’m the CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF THE @detroitpistons! “Creative Director of Innovation”! I got a office in the facility n everything (looking for a intern by the way)!” he wrote. “Growing up I knew I either wanted to rap or hoop for the Pistons lol. crazy how life works. I look forward to creatively adding what I can to this iconic franchise!.”

“Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a press release. “We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together.”

In his new role with his hometown team, he “will provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation, and more,” according to the Detroit Pistons’ website.