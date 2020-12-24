Best thin cases for Google Pixel 4a 5G 2020

Offering military-grade drop protection, this case integrates a flip leather card slot holder that can accommodate an ID, credit, bank card, or other cards. The foldable leather flap also doubles as a kickstand – metal plates are already in the flap so you don’t need additional plates or adhesives. Finished in black and space grey, it is made of TPU, leather, and polycarbonate.

The hybrid technology in this case includes a TPU bumper with a durable PC back and raised bezel so the screen and camera don’t touch flat surfaces when you place the phone down. Crystal clear in color, you can’t go wrong with any case from Spigen.

This case is made from TPU rubber that is both soft and flexible and won’t accumulate fingerprints or dust. With precise cut-outs for buttons and the camera along with a raised lip, it is non-slip so it won’t slide out of your hands. Available in four colors, including black, blue, gray, and red, it comes with a two-pack of screen protectors.

Choose from one of five colors of this case — mint, black, navy, red, or slate — which is made from lightweight shock- and scratch-resistant plastic. The hard-back case leaves easy access to all ports and buttons. Grab a couple to switch it up, wearing black for everyday use and a more vibrant finish, like red, for nights out.

To truly show off the beauty of the Pixel 4a 5G, a barely-there fully transparent case is the best option. This one is made of soft silicone, yellow-resisting TPU, and gel and is just 1.2mm thin, adding no bulk at all to the phone. Because of the soft and flexible design, it’s easy to remove and put on this screen. For added peace of mind, the manufacturer provides a lifetime replacement warranty, though this is also one of the most affordable thin cases on the list as well.

This case, which comes in either black or aurora white, offers military-grade protection through its polycarbonate bumper and reinforced corner cushions, but it is also ultra-slim. The clear, dual-layer case is lightweight and still allows for wireless charging through it. It has everything you’d need in a protective case that is both durable and maintains the look of the phone.

If you just invested in a brand-spanking-new Google Pixel 4a 5G, you’re going to want to protect your new, premium smartphone. The slim phone has a gorgeous 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED that requires protecting, especially since the device is not water-resistant. But you also want to maintain the sleek look of the phone. This is where a protective case comes in that will protect the device from bumps and scratches, and the best thin cases for Pixel 4a 5G won’t add a ton of bulk.

If you’re opting for a thin case for the Google Pixel 4a 5G, chances are you’re doing so because you want to show off the sleek and sexy design of the phone. Since the phone is not water-resistant and has a large 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED screen, however, having a case that offers sufficient protection and doesn’t just look good is critical.

The Caseology Skyfall is a solid option that balances good looks with military-grade protection. And it comes in two standard colors to suit your style while still working with wireless chargers without you having to remove the phone from the case.

To flaunt your personal style, the fun color options of the Crave Strong Guard Protection Series Case might be appealing, especially since the case itself also offers shock- and scratch-resistant protection.

Whatever case you buy, it’s a good idea to also invest in a screen protector for the Google Pixel 4a 5G, and the Thinkart Phone Case actually comes with a pack of two so you have a spare or can give one to a friend or family member. The case itself is soft and flexible TPU and has a raised lip as well to further prevent screen scratches and cracks.

