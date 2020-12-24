Best Screen Protectors for the Galaxy Note 8 in 2020

Best

Screen Protectors for the Galaxy Note 8

Android Central

2020

Finding the best Galaxy Note 8 screen protectors can be tricky, thanks to its curved screen. We generally recommend a tempered glass option, but for the Note 8, many of our favorites use a flexible TPU film that’s much more difficult to install but offers edge-to-edge protection and some self-repairing properties. These Note 8 screen protectors are your best options for both.

Plenty of great options to choose from

The best Galaxy Note 8 screen protectors will protect your expensive phone from tumbles. We’d recommend the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector first and foremost because it doesn’t require a tricky wet install but still covers the entire curved screen from end to end. It also has a 9H surface hardness that will withstand the worst of falls, while also being thin enough that the touchscreen will remain comfortable to use.

If you don’t mind a wet install, the LK Flexible TPU Screen Protector is also a great choice because it’s not only affordable but also comes with a lifetime warranty. Best of all, you get three screen protectors for under ten bucks, making it a fantastic deal.

Whichever screen protector you pick, make sure to pair it with one of the best Galaxy Note 8 cases, giving your phone total fall protection from all angles.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.