Ben Smith Confirmed He Did Cry After Tayshia Adams Broke His Heart

Multiple men fell for Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette, but she ultimately chose Zac Clark. Prior to her final decision, Ben Smith was hoping for another shot at love. Smith was eliminated by Adams after failing to tell her his true feelings for her — but when he returned to confess his love, fans thought he had a shot at a proposal at the end.

During Smith and Adams’ journey, Smith admitted he doesn’t cry and can’t remember crying in recent memory. But when he was eliminated the second time, he admitted he finally shed a tear. Here’s what he said.

Ben Smith got real about his past when speaking to Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’

Tayshia Adams and Ben Smith on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Smith wasn’t as open and vulnerable as a few of the other Bachelorette contestants. But when he finally talked about his life with Adams, he talked about his past mental health struggles and eating disorder.

“I had two … suicide attempts in 2018 and 2019,” Smith told Adams during a one-on-one date, Today reports. “I don’t mean to like throw that on you. It’s a weird thing to do here.”

Smith also noted he dealt with bulimia for a number of years, and he felt particularly overwhelmed after leaving the Army and breaking his back. Thankfully, he was able to surround himself with friends and family who supported him, and he still goes to therapy to help him learn more about himself and deal with any struggles he’s going through.

“Through being very intentional and aggressive with my therapy, the person that you see before you today, isn’t that person,” he said.

Smith admitted he shed at least 1 tear when he was eliminated

While Smith was open and honest with Adams, he still wasn’t the most vulnerable of the bunch. He had a very hard time telling Adams he loved her — and he also admitted to Bachelorette host Chris Harrison that he doesn’t cry.

However, once Smith was eliminated the second time around, he appeared to wipe his eyelids — and it had fans wondering if he finally was crying. Smith talked to Nick Viall on The Viall Files podcast about the moment, and he admitted at least one tear slid down his cheek.

“I’m getting a lot of heat that I don’t cry, and then I cry at the end of the show,” Smith told Viall. “We won’t confirm or deny that there were tears in my eyes — I think I might’ve had one drop come out of my left eye. But, it’s a very hard thing for me. I just was joking with Chris, that emotion, that thing, doesn’t happen to me. And at the end of the experience, I had this overwhelming feeling of what I think crying might be. I had to wipe a little.”

Smith is ultimately happy for Adams

Tayshia Adams and Ben Smith on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Smith wanted to propose to Adams, but he’s ultimately OK with how things worked out, and he’s extremely happy for Adams and Clark.

“I’m so happy for Tayshia, I’m so happy for Zac,” he told Viall. “Zac and I were close throughout the entire experience. You can see that they’re happy together. The fact that they’re still together is incredible.”

“I’m like, ‘Holy cow, I came out of that with so much growth and so much experience,’” Smith added. “I’m a newer, better, more complete version of myself, and so I’m incredibly thankful and happy,”

So, will we see Smith on Bachelor in Paradise — or perhaps as the next lead of The Bachelor? We’re sure Bachelor Nation wouldn’t mind.

