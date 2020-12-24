Ben Simmons: Sixers can be ‘scary’ team

The Philadelphia 76ers began their season with a win over the Washington Wizards, and they hope that is a sign of things to come under new head coach Doc Rivers. While he admits there were some rough moments, Ben Simmons believes the Sixers have enormous potential.

Simmons, who scored 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the 113-107 win, acknowledged after the game that the 76ers were a bit “unorganized.” He also said he thinks they’re going to be a problem for the rest of the league when they find their rhythm.

“We can be a scary team once we start clicking and executing plays,” Simmons said, per Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times. “There’s spurts where we look great and spurts we looked a little unorganized. That just comes with time.”

Joel Embiid had 29 points and 14 rebounds, reminding us of how dominant he can be when healthy. Rivers tried out some different combinations of lineups and got mixed results, and there is likely going to be an experimental period under the new coach.

There’s no question the Sixers are one of the most talented teams in the NBA, which is why they brought in Rivers. There have been rumors that Simmons could be on the trade block, but those can be put to rest for now. If Rivers can get the most out of him, Embiid and the rest of the team, anything short of a deep playoff run would be a surprise.