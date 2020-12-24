As streaming platforms like Netflix have grown, political films they used to seek out, like The Dissident, on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, are being shunned (Nicole Sperling/New York Times)

Isaac Novak
Nicole Sperling / New York Times:

