Are DaBaby and Dua Lipa Friends?

Rapper DaBaby and pop singer Dua Lipa are two of the biggest music stars on the planet right now. While Dua Lipa is conquering the world of pop, DaBaby is a major force in the hip-hop world. Now that they have collaborated on a track, many fans are wondering if the two entertainers are friends.

Who is Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa, who is of Albanian descent, was born in London before her family moved back to Kosovo. When she was a teenager, she moved back to London as an aspiring singer. The singer began started posting a lot of covers on YouTube of artists like Christina Aguilera and Nelly Furtado. She studied at both Parliament Hill School and Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Before getting into music full-time, she became a model so she could meet people that could help further her music career. She started modeling for ASOS Marketplace. Though she was not on the show, Dua Lipa was in an ad for The X Factor back in 2013.

The same year, she signed with Tap Management while she was still working as a waitress. She was offered a monthly salary and decided to leave waitressing so she could do music full-time. She wrote the song “Hotter Than Hell,” which dropped in 2016. Because of this, she was able to sign a deal with Warner Music Group, and from this moment in time, she was on her way to becoming a full-fledged pop star. Her self-titled album was a major hit across the globe and it included her hit song, “New Rules.”

After it leaked early, Lipa decided to go ahead and release her second project, Future Nostalgia, many months back at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It has spawned hit singles and become a critical and commercial success. The album is considered to be one of the top ones of 2020 and Dua Lipa is up for several Grammys next year.

Who is DaBaby?

After releasing many mixtapes and EPs, Charlotte rapper DaBaby had his breakthrough in 2019. The rapper first gained mainstream attention with the release of his 2019 album, Baby on Baby, which included the hit single “Suge” as well as “Baby Sitter” featuring Offset.

His second album released in 2019, Kirk, included huge singles such as “Bop.” To kick off 2020, he released his first album of the year in April with Blame it on Baby. It was mostly a surprise album, though the single, “Find My Way,” came before it. The album produced the huge, No. 1 hit single, “Rockstar.” His first leader on the Billboard Hot 100, Roddy Ricchh was featured on the song. The album also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s top 200 albums chart, which was his second No. 1 on the chart and his third straight album to reach the top 10 of the chart. Later in 2020, he released the EP My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), who died this year.

Outside of music, he is currently gaining more attention for his romantic relationship with music artist DaniLeigh.

Dua Lipa and DaBaby worked together on the remix for the pop singer’s ‘Levitating’

Dua Lipa tapped several artists for remixes of her songs from Future Nostalgia. For the fan-favorite track, Levitating, she selected DaBaby.

In his new verse, DaBaby references his own music in addition to Dua Lipa’s:

“Mighta threw me off, but can’t nobody stop the movement. Left foot, right foot, levitatin’. Pop stars, Dua Lipa with DaBaby. I had to lace my shoes for all the blessings I was chasin’. If I ever slip, I’ll fall into a better situation. So catch up, go put some cheese on it. Get out and get your bread up. They always leave when you fall, but you run together.”

While not much was documented about Dua Lipa and DaBaby having any sort of relationship prior to “Levitating,” it seems that they get along well, judging by the camaraderie in the music video for the remix.

Talking about their collaboration, Dua Lipa wrote on Instagram, “@DaBaby I have to thank YOU so much for lending ur voice n talent and really going crazy on ur verse for this record!!! It was a pleasure getting to know you and working with you!! im sending so much love 2 you and ur team i’ll never forget how kind and hardworking you all were on set 🚀❣️ LEVITATING 2 THA WORLD 🌍.”

So even if the two may just have a working relationship, it is clear that they have a great rapport.