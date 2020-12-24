Apple Arcade is about to get ‘Nuts’ with new game from Saskatoon’s Noodlecake

Apple has unveiled two new games coming to its Apple Arcade service at the start of 2021, and one of them has big ties to Canada.
The title in question is Nuts, a first-person puzzler from an international team of developers, which includes Montreal-based artist Pol Clarissou. On top of that, the game was published by Saskatoon-based Noodlecake.
In Nuts, you play as a rookie field researcher who journies through the mysterious Melmoth Forest. On your quest, you’ll observe a society of squirrels placing cameras and monitoring footage, leading you to investigate what they’re really up to.
A specific release date for Nuts wasn’t confirmed, but you can sign up on the App Store to receive updates.
The second game that’s hitting Apple Arcade soon is Spire Blast from Polish developer Orbital Knight. This physics-based puzzler has you facing off against a dragon by collapsing mysterious towers of all shapes and sizes. However, every move you make affects the blocks’ gravity, so you’ll need to figure out the best course of action.
As with Nuts, a launch date for Spire Blast hasn’t been announced, so you can sign up on the App Store for updates.
Outside of these two upcoming games, the following Apple Arcade titles have received updates:
- Daily Detour — new daily and weekly challenges, plus two new maps
- Pac-Man Party Royale — a new multiplayer mode, plus a winter theme for mazes
- Patterned — over 120 new holiday and Around the World patterns, including those for Central America, South America and Western Europe
- Skate City (published by Toronto-based Snowman) — new holiday-themed daily rewards, such as ugly sweaters and Santa suits
- Sneaky Sasquatch (developed by Vancouver-based RAC7) — a snowman building, battle royale-style snowball fights and holiday rewards like house decorations and a Santa hat
Apple Arcade costs $5.99 CAD/month and offers unlimited access to a catalogue of more than 100 mobile games. Apple Arcade is also included in an Apple One subscription, which bundles multiple Apple services and starts at $15.95/month.
Image credit: Noodlecake