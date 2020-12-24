Animals at Berlin Zoo get Christmas treats

The animals at Berlin Zoo have been tucking into some Christmas treats – hearty panda cookies for Pit and Paule, Berlin’s beloved pandas and a Christmas tree for the polar bears, Tonja and Hertha.

For the pandas, a little Christmas tree was decorated with sweet potato, apple, beet and panda cookies, plus a jute bag scented with essential oils and bamboo galore.

The festive treats were also an early birthday greeting for a trio of lions, with Elsa, Mateo and Hanna celebrating their first birthday on December 25.