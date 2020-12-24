An Irish boy writes to Pfizer requesting a vaccination for Santa, and receives a reply from its C.E.O.

When six-year-old Callum Thornhill heard that Pfizer had developed a coronavirus vaccine, he wrote to the company with an urgent request: to prioritize Santa Claus.

His mother, Paula Linehan, told the Irish Examiner that her son had heard about the vaccine on the car radio on the way to school in early November. When he got home from school that day, he wrote a letter to Pfizer congratulating the company.

“Dear Pfizer,” the letter began. “I heard you made a new vaccine for coronavirus. Good job.”

He continued: “Can you please send some to the North Pole for Santa and his elves? Please.”

Several weeks later, Callum received a response — from Pfizer’s chief executive, Albert Bourla, according to the Irish Examiner.