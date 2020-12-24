Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Amazon’s $250 Echo Frames review: good as a BT headset with little noise bleed, good mic quality but have middling battery life, fall short as an Alexa device — Great in concept, but there’s a limit to what Alexa can do on a phone,nbsp; — I did not expect to like the Amazon Echo Frames as much as I do.
Amazon's $250 Echo Frames review: good as a BT headset with little noise bleed, good mic quality but have middling battery life, fall short as an Alexa device (Dieter Bohn/The Verge)
Dieter Bohn / The Verge: