Almost 350 people denied entry into Queensland as traffic chaos remains at the border

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the checkpoints were still causing delays of over an hour for drivers.
“There is congestion, I understand that, there are delays, there are lengthy delays,” he said.
“Yesterday on the M1 we saw a peak delay of about 90 minutes, and in and around the Tweed backstreets we’re seeing delays measured in hours and not minutes, and that is unfortunate.”
Work is now underway to establish a fourth checkpoint at Miles Street in Coolangatta, but drivers are being urged to patient until it opens.
“People are just going to have to bear with it and plan their journeys accordingly,” Superintendent Wheeler said.
Police say hundreds of travellers driving through the Gold Coast were entering NSW by mistake by taking the wrong exit southbound on the M1, forcing them to join the queue as they tried to re-enter Queensland.
Police are warning people driving south to take exit 95 to avoid accidentally crossing the border.
