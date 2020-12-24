Adelaide airport Christmas arrivals see loved ones reunited

There were emotional scenes at Adelaide Airport today when families were finally reunited ahead of Christmas .

Flights from Victoria, Queensland, NSW and Western Australia all touched down, bringing loved ones face-to-face for the first in months.

The Wormald family was one that had plenty to celebrate.

“It was a bit surreal but yeah, when that plane touched down it was amazing,” Susan Wormald told .

Everybody from interstate had to pass through a cross-border checkpoint. And after being given the all-clear, they went straight into the arms of loved ones.

“Oh I cried, I’m terrible,” Ms Wormald said.

Rachel Collins arrived from Melbourne, after not seeing her parents for nine and a half months.

“Facetime doesn’t do it justice, I’ve missed just hugging them,” Ms Collins said.

Christmas Day will be special for South Australians for an extra reason this year, with Western Australia re-opening its border to the state for the first in more than five weeks.