A storm is brewing between state regulators and the OCC over fintech licensing By Cointelegraph

A storm is brewing between state regulators and the OCC over fintech licensing
A leading association of state banking regulators is trying to put the U.S. national banking regulator in its place on the issue of fintech registration.
Per a Dec. 22 filing, the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, or CSBS, says the impending approval of Figure Technology’s bank charter a bridge too far. Figure operates blockchain-backed lending and investment services. It announced its application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a charter at the beginning of November. At the time, CEO Mike Cagney noted the relative convenience of a national charter, saying:”we’ll have over 200 state licenses next year without such a charter.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.