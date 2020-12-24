A look at the growing online movement against multilevel-marketing companies, as TikTok becomes the first major platform to explicitly ban multilevel marketing (Kaitlyn Tiffany/The Atlantic)

Kaitlyn Tiffany / The Atlantic:
A look at the growing online movement against multilevel-marketing companies, as TikTok becomes the first major platform to explicitly ban multilevel marketing — This week, when TikTok announced an updated version of its community guidelines, one small addition was more surprising than the others.
