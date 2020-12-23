You’re In for a Real Treat When Season 18 Returns

NCIS Season 18 might seem far away, but it will be worth the wait. There’s a treat waiting for you once the series returns January 19, 2021.

‘NCIS’ might have answered a big question about Fornell

Wilmer Valderrama and Mark Harmon on the set of ‘NCIS’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

When the fall season wrapped, we were left wondering what happened to Fornell. He was supposed to meet up with Gibbs to tell him more about Merriweather, the person he believes is at the head of the opioid ring. However, Fornell didn’t show up to the meeting. Was Fornell kidnapped? Was he killed?

We’re not sure if Merriweather found Fornell and kidnapped him, but we have reason to believe he is alive. Recent photos of the upcoming episode have surfaced, and Fornell is standing next to Torres.

‘NCIS’ Season 18 has a big treat when the show returns

The next installment of NCIS will feature two episode back-to-back. Episodes 4 and 5 will air on the same night. That means you’ll get two full hours of NCIS. This isn’t the first time the NCIS franchise aired two new episodes consecutively. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episodes 4 and 5 (titled “Cash Flow” and “Raising the Dead” respectively), also ran back-to-back.

A major character will return during ‘NCIS’ Season 18

McGee and Delilah are finally on vacation. | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

That’s not all. A major character will return this season. It was recently announced that McGee’s wife, Delilah, will be featured during episode 4, titled “Sunburn.” The last time she appeared on the series was during Season 16, Episode 14, titled “Once Upon a Tim.”

During this installment, McGee and Delilah are vacationing in the Bahamas. Unfortunately, their vacation turns into a mission after it’s discovered that a case NCIS is working on has ties to the island. So much for some rest and relaxation for the couple. Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS director Leon Vance, will direct this episode.

Right after episode 4, will be episode 5, titled “Head of the Snake.” Gibbs and Fornell get closer to capturing the head of the opioid ring. According to a CBS release, Vance and Gibbs will call on the team to work on a case “that has dangerous implications.”

We don’t know yet which case their talking about, but we think it’s the case Fornell and Gibbs have been secretly working on. And those “dangerous implications” might have something to do with McGee getting shot.

What else is going on in the ‘NCIS’ universe

There has also been a lot of action on NCIS: Los Angeles. Most of the storylines have been focused on Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). During the last couple of episodes, Deeks was under a lot of stress because he lost his job, Kensi wants to have a baby, and they’re getting ready to purchase a home.

Deeks was told he couldn’t apply to FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers) to become an agent because he was older than the candidates they normally accept.

Thankfully, Deeks received a Christmas miracle. He got the news that an exception was made and he will be allowed to join FLETC. Now he can train to become an NCIS agent (before he was an LAPD liaison to NCIS). His journey toward joining NCIS as an agent should be interesting.

NCIS airs Tuesdays on CBS at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays on CBS at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.