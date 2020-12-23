Your Thursday Briefing

Let us help you celebrate the holidays with our At Home collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.

And now for the Back Story on …

Coping with holiday loneliness

For this year’s holiday season, those who are used to celebrating are having to make major adjustments — no dinners, no crowds, little travel. The Times talked to a few New Yorkers about how they were handling loneliness and how they would celebrate.

‘I bought 46 plants’

“Being a spreader is my worst fear,” said Jennifer Gagliardi, 27, who lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her cat. Ms. Gagliardi tried to cope with hobbies: She learned embroidery and adopted 46 plants. Pre-pandemic, she would drive to Long Island to spend Thanksgiving with her family. This year, she ordered Indian food for two and dined with her best friend.

‘Without structure there is no motivation to study’

Since moving to New York from Chittagong, Bangladesh, in 2015, Ahnaf Islam has found it difficult to connect with his roommates and classmates at New York University, where he studies physics.

He said being physically in class motivated him. But when the pandemic hit, his struggles with depression intensified. “The mental isolation I felt before became augmented with physical isolation,” he said. He plans to spend his holiday catching up on schoolwork.

‘There has to be some sort of hope’

Victoria Remer, 25, a Master of Divinity candidate, moved to New York in August to intern at a Lutheran church. But what was supposed to be a community-based job turned out to be a solitary one.

“I feel like I’m missing out on a huge part of what I’m supposed to be doing here,” she said. Most years, she would spend Christmas Eve at church, with her family working as ushers or worship assistants. This year she will spend it at home.

