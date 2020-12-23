XRP Tumbles 32% In Selloff By .com

XRP Tumbles 32% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.35237 by 00:36 (05:36 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, down 32.34% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $16.38648B, or 2.54% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.35187 to $0.44785 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 19.23%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $15.48398B or 7.92% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.3519 to $0.6586 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 89.29% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $23,426.6 on the .com Index, up 3.19% on the day.

was trading at $612.27 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.05%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $435.96308B or 67.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $70.05564B or 10.87% of the total cryptocurrency market value.