XRP Plunges 60% In Bearish Trade By .com

XRP Plunges 60% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.26579 by 16:45 (21:45 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, down 60.40% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 28, 2015.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $12.15577B, or 1.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.25690 to $0.44785 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 48.69%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $19.14463B or 9.02% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2569 to $0.6586 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 91.92% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $23,202.4 on the .com Index, down 1.01% on the day.

was trading at $597.23 on the .com Index, a loss of 4.54%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $433.20342B or 68.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $68.24560B or 10.79% of the total cryptocurrency market value.