XRP Falls 42% In Bearish Trade By .com

© . XRP Falls 42% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.32992 by 05:33 (10:33 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, down 42.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 3, 2017.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $15.45666B, or 2.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.32992 to $0.44785 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 24.51%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.71656B or 8.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.3267 to $0.6586 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 89.97% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $23,620.8 on the .com Index, up 3.90% on the day.

was trading at $611.33 on the .com Index, a gain of 1.07%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $439.81538B or 67.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $69.92975B or 10.80% of the total cryptocurrency market value.