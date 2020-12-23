Woman hands herself over after man shot outside Kimberley Magistrate’s Court

Police in the Northern Cape are investigating after a man who had just appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court was shot multiple times on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi, the victim was shot outside the court and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Mooi said a 28-year-old woman handed herself over to the police claiming she shot the victim.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage as police are still investigating. The female suspect is expected to appear before court soon on charges of attempted murder,” Mooi said.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics arrived on the scene at 16:30 to find the area cordoned off by police and another private emergency service.

Campbell said the service’s Advanced Life Support paramedic took over and treated the patient.

He added that five gunshot wounds were counted, with two in the back and one each to the shoulder, arm and chest.

“The patient was stabilised on-scene using Advanced Life Support interventions before being transported to hospital for further care,” Campbell said.