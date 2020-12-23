William Watson: The ghost of Trudeau père

Article content continued

Justin Trudeau has told two election whoppers, first his promise in 2015 to keep the federal deficit at $10 billion — it immediately went to $30 billion — and then, in 2019, the assurance, given on his behalf by then-environment minister Catherine McKenna, that the federal carbon tax would not rise after 2022.

Like father, like son, it seems.

Except that last week, on the issue that got Pierre Trudeau into politics and largely drove his prime ministry, his son said Ottawa would “modernize” the Official Languages Act, with the strong hint that meant accommodate Bill 101’s “right to work in French” in Quebec. (Having dealt with Quebec telecoms and banks all my life I can attest that, however their back offices operate, they have a decidedly French face, and in fact are largely populated by francophones.) Justin Trudeau’s hint was in response to former Quebec premiers worried about the supposed decline of French in Montreal and to pre-empt yet another shameful attempt by the federal Tories, the umpteenth since the days of John Diefenbaker, to curry favour with Quebec nationalists, who never, ever give in such deals but only take.

On matters of economics, Pierre Trudeau probably didn’t give a fuddle-duddle (to use his coinage of 1971). But on matters of language rights, he wrote the book — Federalism and the French Canadians — as well as the law and the constitution. In practice, official federal bilingualism has caused innumerable irritations. In theory, in a country in which a third of people spoke French, its logic was unassailable: where numbers warranted, federal services should be available in either official language. Even now, with the proportion of French-speakers lower, the principle is still watertight.