Will Lady Gaga Cook an Italian Feast for Her Family on Christmas?

She loves her pasta, her family, and her Italian heritage. Does Lady Gaga have a traditional Italian meal on Christmas day? Is she the chef behind her family’s meal? Here’s what we know about this pop star.

ABC’s ‘A Very Gaga Thanksgiving’ Featuring Lady Gaga | ABC/ SHAREIF ZIYADAT

Lady Gaga is a proud Italian from New York

Whether it’s with her music or with her food, Lady Gaga is proud of her Italian heritage, often sharing recipes with fans. When it comes to the holidays, Lady Gaga released a few Christmas-themed songs, including “White Christmas,” “Christmas Tree,” and her duet with Tony Bennett, “Winter Wonderland.”

It’s unclear if Lady Gaga is the chef behind her family’s Christmas dinner. However, for her Thanksgiving special, she shared some of her grandmother’s recipes for traditional holiday foods.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Takes a Modern Fashion Approach to the VMAs, Changing Her Mask Over 4 Times

Lady Gaga made fried turkey for ‘A Very Gaga Thanksgiving’

Her holiday special included a few Christmas moments. The broadcast also included some Thanksgiving-inspired recipes. Lady Gaga and her favorite chef, Art Smith, showed viewers how to fry a turkey and serve it with waffles.

True to her Italian roots, the performer included salami, cheese, and Italian spices in her waffle mix. Lady Gaga often shares her love for the holiday season on Instagram, posting pictures of festive costumes and her friends.

Of course, 2020 meant social distancing, though, and as a result, the artist shared images from her new makeup line, as well as promotions for her album Chromatica.

This wouldn’t be the first time Lady Gaga shared her love for cooking. When her friend died of cancer, the artist shared a message on social media saying that cooking helped her get through the tough time.

“I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight,” she wrote on Instagram. “I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this.”

RELATED: Are Lady Gaga and Blackpink Friends? Why Lady Gaga Chose This K-Pop Group for ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga shared her pasta sauce recipe

She may be an international pop star, but she still finds time to cook and connect with her Italian roots. Lady Gaga shared one of her pasta recipes on Instagram, which included one surprising ingredient — wine.

“I put rosé in my Bolognese,” the singer wrote of her pasta sauce recipe on Instagram a few years later. “Making dinner with love and some spicy Italian gravy. Love to everyone!! Mangia!!!!!! …I love connecting with my culture with someone I love.”

Music by Lady Gaga, including her award-winning song “Rain On Me” featuring Ariana Grande, is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and most major streaming platforms. Clips of A Very Gaga Thanksgiving are available on this artists’ YouTube channel.