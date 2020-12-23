Why the Thief remake was a complete flop

After a series of leaks had hinted at Garrett’s return, Game Informer officially announced the Thief reboot with a cover story, and fans were interested. In the Polygon comments section, one fan stated, “To say I’m excited is a massive understatement.”

However, that excitement began to fade when Eidos Montreal revealed that Garrett’s voice actor, Stephen Russell, had been passed up for Romano Orzari. The reasoning behind this was that Eidos Montreal needed an actor who could both provide dialogue and motion capture for the younger, broodier, Garrett — who fans began referring to as “Gothy Garrett.” A petition even went up to try and convince Eidos Montreal to rehire Stephen Russell, to no avail.

Fans were even more disappointed when the game arrived when the all-important motion capture failed to stop bad lip-synching, alongside terrible dialogue. At one point, Garrett muses, “To be alone, you sometimes must be alone.”

The tonal changes weren’t just skin deep. The game was criticized for being far more linear and action-oriented than its predecessors, even containing sequences where Garrett uncharacteristically dodged explosions.