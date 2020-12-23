Why the Broncos shouldn’t bail on Drew Lock

All this ties into the latest news coming out of Denver, wherein Elway made remarks about Lock’s struggles in 2020 after a promising rookie debut that saw him post a 4-1 record as a starter.

“I think that Drew’s had an up-and-down year, but we still like what we see in him and still think that he’s got a chance to be a very good quarterback in this league,” Elway said, per the team’s official website.

Lock has been riding a roller-coaster for sure. After throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 14 victory over Carolina, Lock crashed back to Earth this past weekend, managing only 132 yards passing in a 48-19 loss to Buffalo.

He’s appeared in only 16 games to date in his NFL career, the equivalent of a full season, logging a 59.7% completion rate, 21 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a 79.8 passer rating. Not great, right? All that said, it’d be a mistake for Elway to either swing an expensive trade to move up and acquire a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft or to overpay for an expensive veteran with the potential-laden Lock still on his first pro contract.