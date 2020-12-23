Why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Aren’t in a Rush to Get Married

Ahead of Zac’s proposal on The Bachelorette, Tayshia told him, “That first night when I got here, I was extremely excited about the possibility of finding love, but also very nervous and scared, because I didn’t know if finding true love was possible.”

“When I first met you, I thought to myself, ‘He’s different, and that man is kind. He shows gratitude, and has the biggest smile. He has been through a lot, but has never given up, But also has learned how to read me better than really anyone ever has, and knows how to comfort me when I’m down,'” she continued. “There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but… It’s more than that.”