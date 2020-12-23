Why Steven Spielberg’s epic alien game was canceled

The project just seemed to fall through. In 2008, EA decided that it would lay off most of the LMNO team. This changed the landscape of the game and the direction that it would follow. LMNO was to be reworked into a more traditional video game — something less ambitious. According to one former employee, “It was Uncharted set in a Spielberg universe.” Needless to say, it sounds like LMNO would have been years ahead of its time.

There are conflicting statements regarding its fate floating around the web. There were rumors that the idea was basically scrapped in 2008, but the final verdict came in 2010: The project had officially been canceled. LMNO was too ambitious and expensive, and once the team was gutted, it was surely over. According to Jake Kazdal, former LMNO artist, “There was some rival game stuff that may or may not have come out of EA … There was just a lot of politics.” The rival game in question can only be assumed to be Mirror’s Edge, which was released to the public in 2008 and also had that same action-adventure element with a side of parkour.