Why Jesse had to deal with this Breaking Bad character

By the time Gale’s murder happens in season 3’s “Full Measure,” Jesse is a top enemy for Gus Fring, who has never trusted him and long considers him a liability for his history with drug addiction. Things really start to spiral once Jesse’s friend Combo (Christian Ortega) is murdered by Tomás (Angelo Martinez), the 11-year-old brother of Jesse’s girlfriend Andrea (Emily Rios) who has been hired to sell drugs by a gang working for Gus. To prevent Jesse from attacking Gus’ gangsters, Walt arranges a sit-down with Gus to ensure they’ll stop using children. However, Tomás is later killed by the gang, and, despite his reticence to commit violence, Jesse very nearly engages in a firefight with Gus’ crew. At the last minute, Walt drives in to handle it himself and instructs Jesse to go into hiding, but Gus is still eager to end him.

Walt manages to temporarily avoid retaliation by agreeing to a new lab partner of Gus’ choosing, but the writing on the wall becomes immediately clear once that person turns out to be Gale. Walt knows that Gale is nearly ready to take over the lab, and once he is, there’s nothing to stop Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Victor (Jeremiah Bitsui) from killing Walt and eventually finding Jesse, too.

“I saved your life, Jesse,” Walt says upon asking Jesse to track down Gale’s home address. “Are you gonna save mine?” Though Walt initially plans to attack Gale himself because Jesse says he cannot, Walt is later detained by Mike and Victor and has to implore Jesse to finish it.