Why Homelander is afraid to step on Stan Edgar’s toes

Edgar can’t fly at supersonic speeds or shoot red-hot laser beams from his eyes. He can’t take a bus to the head and walk away with nary a scratch. No, his is the power of influence and position — two things Homelander holds near and dear to his image-obsessed heart. The Supe may have no physical rival, but without the adoration and absolute trust of the people of protects … who is he? What is he? Certainly not the godlike figure he sees himself as. Edgar knows this to be true, and has no trouble taking advantage of it when he deems it necessary to do so.

With a firm grasp on this truth and how to apply it, Edgar also has no trouble looking Homelander straight in the eye and putting him in his place. “When I was doing the scene [with Homelander],” Esposito said in an interview with CinemaBlend, “I thought, ‘Just think in regards to being very calm, and dealing with a child, but with respect.’ But also, you can’t forget the vision of how Homelander could take you out.” Considering Homelander’s strange oedipal relationship with Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) and strained father-son bond with Dr. Vogelbaum (John Doman), Edgar acting like a superior parental figure is exactly the right thing to do. The sentiment is no doubt on display when the Supe confronts the CEO about appointing Stormfront without consulting him first.