Why Coppola originally turned down The Godfather

There were so many hurdles in front of Coppola that it’s surprising he ever wound up directing the Godfather trilogy at all. Before Coppola even landed the opportunity to make the films, Paramount Pictures aimed to hire a more established director. Coppola had already cemented himself as a talented writer, winning the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the 1970 film Patton, but for the bestselling book adaptation, Paramount sought directors like Elia Kazan, Arthur Penn, and Peter Yates.

Paramount ultimately settled on Coppola because he was young and would do as the studio directed. “I was so young. I was hired because I was young,” Coppola told The New York Times in 2016. “A lot of important directors turned it down. Elia Kazan turned it down, Costa-Gavras turned it down, a whole bunch of important directors. So the philosophy was, ‘Let’s get someone young, who could presumably be pushed around.'”

Coppola’s Italian-American heritage (“If the studio got flak, they could simply say, ‘But it was an Italian-American director,'” he told The New York Times) and cheap rate (Paramount hired him for $125,000 and six percent of the film’s profits) also helped him land the job.

Given that Coppola was almost fired three times while making the first Godfather, his ability not only to finish the film, but also to lead the ensuing franchise to win a total of nine Academy Awards and gross over $1.1 billion (when adjusted for inflation) is a miracle.

Despite not being a fan of the book on the first read, Coppola’s choice to take the directing job seems like a good decision. Perhaps it was an offer he just couldn’t refuse.