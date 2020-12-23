‘WhatsApp is testing how calls will work after multi-device support’ – Latest News

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is known to be working on multi-device support for a while now.

Now, as per a new tweet by WABetaInfo, the online channel that tracks the changes on the instant messaging app owned by Facebook, the app is testing how calling will work when the multi-device support is configured.

This means the company is testing how the calling will work when a user has to operate the same account across different devices.



As per WABetaInfo, the feature has been tested since last week and still there is no release date for the feature.

WhatsApp is currently testing calls when the multi device is configured for the same account between different devices.

Back in November, WABetaInfo had claimed that the multi-device support feature will allow audio and video calls to ring across devices at the same time.

This essentially means that if a user logs in to various devices using one single WhatsApp account and when they receive a call, then all the devices that are being used for that account will ring simultaneously and the user will then have the choice to answer it on which device they want to.

Back in September, WABetaInfo had claimed that the multi-device feature is in the final stage of being rolled out to the Android beta users of the app. However, till now there is no official confirmation about this from the Facebook-owned app.

