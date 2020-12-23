What would you change about the M1 MacBooks? [Poll]

On the whole, Apple’s M1 MacBooks and Mac mini have been a hit with big improvements across the board. However, the improvements never end and Apple has been asking early M1 MacBook customers a list of questions in a new survey including what they would change about the new generation of computers. How about you, what would like to see with the next iteration of M1 MacBooks?

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro include some really impressive performance gains including speed and efficiency. The latter allows for the best battery life we’ve ever seen in Mac notebooks. For more on all that, check out the in-depth coverage in my colleague Jeff Benjamin’s full review:

It was no surprise but the first-gen M1 MacBook Air and Pro came with the same hardware design as its predecessors. However 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected as soon as next year.

With the first Apple Silicon Macs having been in the hands of early customers for a bit over a month, Apple is asking for detailed feedback on the machines including what change they’d most like to see in future Macs.

There are a number of things that will be front of mind for MacBook users here: 1080p FaceTime camera, ditch the Touch Bar, slimmer bezels/new design, 4 USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, 32 and 64 GB RAM options, Face ID, and more.

What M1 MacBook change is most important to you?

I picked up the 13-inch base MacBook Pro and happened to get the Apple survey. It’s quite a long one and included many questions. But the most interesting is one of the final questions: “What one thing, if anything, would you add to or change about your MacBook Pro?”

Since this survey is sure it hit a small percentage of Mac users, we wanted to ask, what change/upgrade is most important to you with the next M1 MacBooks? Share your thoughts in the poll and comments below!

Take Our Poll

