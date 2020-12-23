What is Patty Jenkins’ net worth?

Star Wars fans around the world rejoiced when it was recently announced that groundbreaking director Patty Jenkins would be helming one of the franchise’s new films — an action-packed movie titled Rogue Squadron.

While little is known about the movie, fans have been calling for Jenkins to get involved in the Star Wars universe for some time. Her unique background and impressive resume ensure that not only will Jenkins deliver a project that will not only appeal to hardcore Star Wars fans, but one that could draw in a roster of new fans as well.

How did Patty Jenkins become an acclaimed director?

Patty Jenkins was born in California in 1971. Raised as the daughter of a fighter pilot and an environmental scientist, Jenkins first became inspired to work in the entertainment industry when she was a young girl, after a screening of the film Superman.

Jenkins went on to study film production and directing in college, honing her craft by directing a number of student film projects.

In 2003, Jenkins directed her first major feature film, Monster, starring Charlize Theron. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Jenkins officially became a Hollywood power player.

Over the next few years, Jenkins worked on a variety of projects, including the television anthology Five and an episode of Arrested Development. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that her name became well known to fans around the world.

It was that year that the blockbuster superhero movie Wonder Woman was released, and with Jenkins as the director, it quickly received acclaim as one of the decade’s great female-centered action movies.

What is Patty Jenkins best known for?

Not only did Gal Gadot become a star after the release of Wonder Woman, but Patty Jenkins did, as well. She received praise for her ability to craft a film that was not only entertaining but inspiring as well, and fans were thrilled when they learned that she would be returning to direct the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. In fact, in 2017, Jenkins was named as the runner-up for Time magazine’s Time Person of the Year.

While Jenkins’ plan for a massive theater release for Wonder Woman 1984 might have been sidelined in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film, which was released in December, is still thrilling critics everywhere — and it looks like Jenkins might be coming back to direct future Wonder Woman movie installments.

For now, however, all eyes are on Jenkins as she prepares to work on a brand-new Star Wars film. The pressure is on, and she has the weight of an entire fandom on her shoulders — but as she admitted in a recent Yahoo interview, her focus is pretty singular: “You just have to try to make a great film and really be diligent about keeping your eye on the ball and always making sure you’re thinking about everything.”

What is Patty Jenkins’ net worth?

Even before she directed Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins was a very successful director. However, after the remarkable upward ascent that she experienced after Wonder Woman was released, Jenkins entered a whole new phase of the game.

These days, Jenkins is a very wealthy woman, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting that her estimated net worth is around $25 million.

It is likely that Jenkins’ net worth will continue to increase over the next several years, as she continues to work on high-profile projects. It could be that, within a decade, Jenkins will be one of the world’s wealthiest filmmakers. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all the latest entertainment news!