What Ellie Goulding Eats in a Day as a Vegetarian

British singer Ellie Goulding has been a vegetarian for years. What does the “Love Me Like You Do” singer eat in a day?

Ellie Goulding, known for songs like ‘Lights’, doesn’t eat meat

In a 2018 interview with The Cut, Goulding shared that she was “trying to be a full vegan. However, she’d been a successful vegetarian “for six years” at the time.

“I was a vegetarian all the way through my teens as well,” the singer said. ‘I’ll definitely never eat fish or meat again.”

Goulding explained her reasoning behind her meat-free diet:

In being vegetarian, I realized I could be an athlete and not need meat for the protein. There’s actually more protein in greens than meat. Once I fully understood where meat came from … I found that concept quite hard to live with. If you don’t need meat to survive, I don’t see why you have to have it. Also it makes you feel tired, it makes you feel lethargic, and your body finds it hard to process so much meat all the time.

Ellie Goulding’s husband is not a vegetarian

In the conversation with The Cut, Goulding also revealed that her then-boyfriend, now-husband Caspar Jopling, didn’t share her vegetarian lifestyle, describing him as “a huge carnivore.”

“Unfortunately, I haven’t persuaded him to stay a vegetarian but he’s very appreciative of it,” the “Lights” singer explained. “We often go to a lot of veggie places.”

When Goulding and Jopling are together, she’s often “cooking him big hearty food like pasta.” However, it’s not always ideal for the vegetarian in the relationship.

“Sometimes we go to a meat restaurant and I end up just eating fries and a salad,” she said.

What does the ‘Love Me Like You Do’ singer eat in a day?

“I’m all about balance — in my life, my fitness regime, and my diet,” Goulding shared in The Cut interview. “I’m of the mind-set that you can take care of yourself without going too overboard.”

The singer usually starts her day with a smoothie of “kale, cucumber, water

— and “it’s really filling with protein powder.”

“As soon as I got into making smoothies I realized how many different things you could add to boost them,” Goulding continued. “Being vegetarian opens you up to so much more, as you think more about wellness and better ways to get your protein other than meat.”

What else does Goulding eat throughout the day?

“I do plain toast with a little butter,” she told The Cut. “You can get vegan butters, you can get sunflower butters, soya spreads — but butter is one of my weaknesses.” She’s also “obsessed” with drinking “green and detox teas.”

While on the job, Goulding takes her health seriously.

“In the studio, I’ll have juices occasionally in the morning and try to stay healthy because you’re pretty much sitting down all day,” she shared. “The sugar content in juice is high, but I still think it is important to drink juices [rather than] eating refined sugar. The goodness is worth the sugar bloat!”