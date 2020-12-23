Week 16 NFL DFS Picks: Best value players, sleepers for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football lineups

As the 2020 NFL regular season roars towards the finish line, so, too, do the majority of fantasy football redraft leagues. If you made the championship round, congratulations! If not, there’s always next year, and for now, there’s always DFS sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, and Yahoo. These sites allow you to construct a brand-new roster each time, acquiring players at different salaries and keeping your team under a hard cap.

In order to achieve DFS success, you must pinpoint under-the-radar value plays and sleepers so you can afford weekly studs in other roster slots. That’s where RotoQL comes in — we provide detailed rankings of each NFL players’ DFS prices, values, stat projections, floors, and ceilings. I then compile a detailed list of our favorite under-the-radar value players, and we provide it to you free of charge via this weekly column. If you checked in last week, you would have benefited greatly from our advice to make the following DFS roster picks (all Week 15 prices and fantasy points via DraftKings):

QB Jalen Hurts ($5,900): 40.8 fantasy points

QB Philip Rivers ($5,900): 17

RB D’Andre Swift ($6,400): 23.2

RB JK Dobbins ($5,900): 15.1

WR Brandon Aiyuk ($6,300): 22.3

WR: T.Y. Hilton ($5,500): 11.1

Arizona D/ST ($2,900): 10

These players (and Arizona’s D) all vastly outperformed their price tiers, with some even leading their positions for the week. By finding such great values at modest costs, DFS managers afforded themselves studs like Derrick Henry and Calvin Ridley in other roster spots.

You can read Week 16 previews and fantasy prediction articles 24/7 on BetQL, find out which side the pros are betting on their NFL expert picks dashboard, follow all the NFL public betting data, and build DraftKings lineups on RotoQL.

Let's break down our top Week 16 DFS value plays, and you can get an idea of why 100,000 DFS players trust RotoQL to build lineups. We constantly monitor pricing and provide the most up-to-date insight and analysis to maximize your lineup success. Optimize, find value plays, and increase your chances of cashing today!

NFL DFS Picks Week 16: QB sleepers, values

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (DK: $7,000 | FD: $8,200)

Coach Doug Pederson probably secretly wishes he had turned to Hurts earlier this season, as the rookie phenom has been explosive in his two starts for Philly. He posted 23.3 fantasy points in Week 14 against the Saints and a whopping 40.8 in Arizona last week. Now he gets a dome game in Dallas against one of the more disappointing defenses of 2020. RotoQL projects Hurts to score 21.8 fantasy points against the Cowboys this weekend with a 40.8-point ceiling. Fire the rookie up with confidence.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (DK: $6,100 | FD: $7,600)

Mayfield has morphed into a sensational playmaker this season. Six days after nearly leading the Browns over the Ravens on Monday Night Football with 366 total yards and three scores, the third-year QB went 27-of-32 for 297 yards and two TDs against a good Giants defense in a 20-6 spanking. After Pittsburgh choked against the Bengals on Monday, the AFC North is very much in play for the Browns. Expect a huge statistical game for Mayfield against the lowly Jets, who rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and have allowed three passing TDs per game over the past three weeks.

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars (DK: $5,700 | FD: $7,200)

Clearly the Bears should have kept Trubisky under center the whole season, as he’s now 5-2 as a starter in 2020. He may not be the future in Chicago but he’s definitely the present, and there’s no better gift to a QB than a sunny late-December meeting with the Jaguars. Jacksonville serves up the second-most fantasy points to QBs and has surrendered five passing TDs in the past two games.

Stocking Stuffer Special

Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $5,500 | FD: $6,900)

Dalton finally looks comfortable under center in Dallas, and he’s quietly averaged about 17 fantasy points over his past five games. Kyler Murray just put up 406 passing yards and three TDs against Philly’s secondary, so we like Red Rifle in this crucial home game against the Cowboys’ division rivals.

Saturday Slate Standouts:

Kyler Murray, Cardinals; Tom Brady, Buccaneers; Derek Carr, Raiders

Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Picks: RB sleepers, values

David Johnson, Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $6,100 | FD: $6,700)

After missing a handful of contests to a concussion and COVID-19 (not the kind of alliteration you want), DJ exploded for 133 all-purpose yards in Indianapolis last weekend. He caught all 11 of his targets, serving as Deshaun Watson’s security blanket against a tough Colts front seven. The Bengals looked pretty darn good against the Steelers last weekend, but they still allow 128.6 rushing yards per game (seventh worst in the NFL). Johnson should grab at least 60 yards on the ground and maybe another 50 through the air. RotoQL projects him to score 15.8 fantasy points this weekend, which would equal enormous value at these prices.

JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants (DK: $6,200 | FD: $6,300)

Dobbins has been one of the best offensive rookies in the second half of the 2020 season, and he’s averaged 14 fantasy points over the past four weeks. The Giants have a good secondary, but their front seven has been vulnerable to good running games. The Ravens are one of the best rushing teams in the NFL, and Dobbins has emerged as their best back. Expect another double-digit points performance from the talented rookie this weekend.

Le’Veon Bell, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons (DK: $5,800 | FD: $6,400)

After standout rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain and hip strain in a gruesome-looking play Sunday, Bell is now the true bell-cow in KC. The veteran has done it all for the Chiefs lately, and he logged 76 scrimmage yards and a score in their big 32-29 win over the Saints. The Falcons D has been better as of late, but it’s still susceptible to big-play guys in high-flying offenses. Leonard Fournette just scored two TDs in Atlanta last week, and it’s a good bet that Bell can fall in the end zone at least once this week.

Stocking Stuffer Special

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (DK: $4,600 | FD: $6,400)

I’ve been one of the loudest critics of Kenyan Drake this season, and I maintain that Edmonds is a better fantasy player (and RB in general) than Drake. Edmonds touched the ball 14 times in Arizona’s big win over Philly last week, netting 66 yards and a touchdown (15.6 PPR points). Meanwhile, Drake managed just 40 yards on 12 touches and appeared banged up throughout the game. RotoQL projects Edmonds at 10 PPR points with a 38-point ceiling on Saturday.

Saturday Slate Standouts:

D’Andre Swift, Lions; Salvon Ahmed, Dolphins

FanDuel, DraftKings Picks Week 16: WR sleepers, values

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $6,200 | FD: $7,000)

Cooks missed one game after suffering a concussion against Indy in Week 13, but he returned to face the same Colts last weekend. He recorded six receptions on seven targets for 59 yards in his fourth consecutive game with at least 11.9 PPR points. Cincinnati has a much weaker secondary than Indy, so expect the volume to translate into more points production for Cooks this weekend. He’s Deshaun Watson’s A-1 ever since Will Fuller’s suspension, and he’s well worth these price tags.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans (DK: $4,700 | FD: $5,900)

Bengals veteran wideout Tyler Boyd (concussion) got banged up in the upset win over the Steelers last week, so the rookie could be in for a huge volume boost from third-string QB Ryan Finley. The Texans’ pass defense has been abysmal this season, ranking 23rd in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. He’s a volatile play, but Higgins could come with a huge reward at a low cost.

Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons (DK: 5,000 | FD: $5,400)

Watkins has had a tough 2020, but Patrick Mahomes has increasingly involved the veteran wideout in the past few weeks. He has 22 targets since returning from injury in Week 12, and he’s caught four passes in three of those four games. He logged 60 receiving yards against a dynamic Saints secondary last week, so 80 yards and a score seem attainable at home against the last-ranked Falcons passing defense.

Stocking Stuffer Special

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans (DK: $4,200 | FD: $5,700)

Lazard has been heating up as of late, making up for the time he lost to core muscle surgery. Only two teams give up more fantasy points to wide receivers than Tennessee, so some of the volume should go his way this weekend.

Saturday Slate Standouts:

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Marvin Jones, Lions

Week 16 NFL DFS Picks: TE sleepers, values

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants (DK: $5,700 | FD: $7,000)

The high-flying Ravens are back just in time for a playoff push, and Andrews has been one of the main catalysts. The 6-5, 256-pound veteran has averaged 17 fantasy points over his past three contests, and he remains one of the more trustworthy targets in the NFL on third down and in the red zone. Unlike the majority of tight ends, Andrews has a massive ceiling and a decent floor. The Giants have allowed tight ends to find paydirt in each of their past two games, and Andrews has caught -of-13 red-zone targets this season (with two TDs in the past three games), so getting the Pro Bowler at $5,700 is an early Christmas gift.

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers (DK: $4,900 | FD: $6,000)

A perfect storm of factors went into this recommendation. The veteran journeyman has enjoyed a breakout season, with 62 receptions and five touchdowns. He’s coming off his best volume game of the season, having caught 13-of-15 targets for 101 yards against the Seahawks. And this week he lines up against the Panthers defense, one of the worst units in the league and the eighth-most generous fantasy D to tight ends. Thomas has caught 32 of his 35 targets over the past four games, so you might want to hop aboard Thomas the Tank before DFS sites start to catch on.

Stocking Stuffer Special:

Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (DK: $3,500 | FD: $5,100)

Hooper came back last week from a one-game absence due to a neck injury, and he posted 15.1 fantasy points in the Browns’ win over the Giants. Now he gets to face off with the other Big Apple team, the lowly Jets, who serve as the most generous defense to tight ends. It’s been a tough year for Hooper — emergency appendectomy, neck ailments, etc. — but this game should prove to be a much-needed stat-padder for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Saturday Slate Standouts:

Darren Waller, Raiders; Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers; Jordan Reed, 49ers

Week 16 NFL DFS values: D/ST sleepers

Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers (DK: $3,000 | FD: $4,800)

The team with no name sure has one hell of a defense. WFT has emerged as one of the more dominant squads in football, and it’s coming off a tough 20-15 loss to the Seahawks. Newsflash: Carolina sans-Christian McCaffrey comes nowhere near the offensive ability of Seattle. I think the Panthers struggle in D.C. this weekend, and Washington logs at least 11 fantasy points for the fifth time this season.

Saturday Slate Standouts:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions; Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers