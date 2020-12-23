We’ve had an unusual run of favorable weather throughout late-November and December, which means we might be due for a slew of storms in fantasy championship week. Either way, you’ll have to start a kicker (assuming you still have the kicker position in your league, which is really a “you” problem), and our Week 16 fantasy kicker rankings can hep you choose between the studs, sleepers, and potential busts.

There are a decent amount of indoor games this week, so you can always default to someone like Ka’imi Fairbairn (vs. Bengals), Daniel Carlson (vs. Dolphins), Robbie Gould (@ Cardinals), Mike Nugent (vs. 49ers), and Matt Prater (vs. Buccaneers), among others, if you’re worried about weather.

If conditions are once again nice, there are several potential sleepers with highly favorable matchups worth considering, including Dustin Hopkins (vs. Panthers), Cairo Santos (@ Jaguars), and Cody Parker (@ Jets) in addition to some of the others mentioned above.

We always question how much kicker matchups really matter, so if you want to stick with the kicker who got you this far, then by all means do it. Rodrigo Blankenship (@ Steelers) and Mason Crosby (vs. Titans) have unfavorable matchups on paper, but kicker is the type of position where anything can happen, so trust your gut and don’t take unnecessary risks with the weather.

And next year, remove the kicker position from your league settings. Trust us, your life will be better.

NOTE: We’ll continue to update our kicker rankings to throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 16 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

