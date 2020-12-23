Week 16 DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

The NFL DFS main slate for Week 16 is a bit barren compared to what it has been in recent weeks. There are just 10 games on the slate this week, as nationally televised games on Friday, Saturday, Sunday night, and Monday have shrunk the player pool. Still, there are plenty of options with which to create a winning lineup. Our Week 16 DraftKings cash picks will target some of the more consistent players on the slate and spread money relatively evenly to create a high-floor lineup.

The strategy for this week’s lineup was to target a couple of value plays at TE and D/ST and use RB injuries to capitalize on some of the underpriced injury fill-ins. In particular, the pending absences of Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire provided us a couple of bargain options. Per usual, we spent up a bit more at QB than we would in tournament play, as having a QB with a high rushing floor is always a good thing in cash game lineups. We also have our typical QB-WR stack that we like to include just to give our lineup a potential for double points.

DraftKings Week 16 Picks: NFL DFS cash lineup

QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles @ Cowboys ($7,000). Hurts has looked like a star in the making in his first two career starts, posting DraftKings point totals of 23.3 and 40.8 in his first two games. Now, Hurts will get a chance to build on those numbers against a Cowboys defense that has allowed the second-most passing TDs to QBs this season (30) and 280 QB rushing yards. Hurts is averaging 84.5 rushing yards per game in his first two starts, so his rushing floor makes him the high-ceiling play needed at the QB spot in cash games.

RB Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Broncos ($7,600). In all but one game that he has played alongside Justin Herbert, Ekeler has posted double-digit DK points. That includes his past four games during which he has averaged 17.6 DK points per game. The Broncos have had a lot of issues defending the run recently, and in their past six games, they have surrendered TDs to the RB position. Between his scoring upside, PPR floor, and volume, Ekeler is a great pickup here.

RB Le’Veon Bell, Chiefs vs. Falcons ($5,800). With Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip/ankle) out for Week 16, Bell will take over as the primary back for the Chiefs. He totaled 62 yards and a TD on 15 carries against the Saints last week and has posted eight catches despite minimal playing time in his past five games. Bell’s pass-catching ability will help a lot in his Week 16 matchup with the Falcons, who have given up the second-fewest rushing yards to RBs this season but the 11th-most receiving yards to the position (562) and fifth-most catches (82).

WR Allen Robinson, Bears @ Jaguars ($7,700). The Jaguars have allowed the eighth-most DK points to WRs and the fifth-most receiving TDs (17) this year. Robinson has totaled fewer than 70 yards just once in his past eight outings and has averaged 8.4 targets, 6.3 catches, and 79.5 receiving yards during that span with four TDs. Robinson is as consistent as they come, and he should thrive in this matchup. Play him with confidence, especially in cash-game lineups.

WR Keke Coutee, Texans vs. Bengals (5,400). In his past three games, Coutee has posted at least 10.4 DK points and he should continue to get volume from Deshaun Watson, who has about four reliable targets to throw to. Coutee is averaging 6.3 targets during those three games, so he’s a safe bet to produce if he keeps getting that volume and getting targets near the goal line.

WR Jalen Reagor, Eagles @ Cowboys ($4,600). Stacking a WR with Hurts here makes a lot of sense, as the Cowboys have allowed the most receiving TDs to wideouts on the year (24). Reagor saw eight targets from Hurts last game, which led the team, and is averaging 9.6 DK points per game in his past three games played. He should have a chance to find the end zone against the Cowboys just as he did back in Week 8.

TE Austin Hooper, Browns @ Jets ($3,500). The Jets have allowed an NFL-high 926 yards and 13 TDs to TEs this year. Hooper had his best game in recent memory against the Giants last week, logging five catches for 41 yards and a score. Hooper can be trusted to repeat his success alongside a red-hot Baker Mayfield in a great matchup.

FLEX Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams @ Seahawks ($4,500). With Cam Akers (ankle) out for this game, Henderson and Malcolm Brown are going to be splitting the workload at the RB spot. However, because the slate was already posted when Akers was declared out, both Henderson and Brown are low priced. Henderson hasn’t done much for the Rams in recent weeks, but earlier in the season, he was being treated as the lead back and had a stretch where he posted at least 88 yards or a TD in four of five games. The Seahawks are solid against the run, but Henderson can catch passes and should pay off this low-level price tag easily if he’s getting volume.

D/ST Cleveland Browns @ Jets ($3,700). The Jets may have beaten the Rams last week, but they are still last in total points per game and total yards per game on the season. They have also allowed the most fantasy points to defenses. This is a good spot to trust the Browns in, especially if their pass rush can get to Sam Darnold and make his life difficult.