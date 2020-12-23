Voat, a lightly moderated Reddit clone that gained users after the ban of several subreddits about five years ago, says it will shut down on December 25 (Adi Robertson/The Verge)

Adi Robertson / The Verge:

Voat, a lightly moderated Reddit clone that gained users after the ban of several subreddits about five years ago, says it will shut down on December 25  —  Co-founder says a key investor backed out in March,nbsp; —  Voat, an “anti-censorship,rdquo; alternative social network that’s been described as the …

