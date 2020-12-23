Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Voat, a lightly moderated Reddit clone that gained users after the ban of several subreddits about five years ago, says it will shut down on December 25 — Co-founder says a key investor backed out in March,nbsp; — Voat, an “anti-censorship,rdquo; alternative social network that’s been described as the …
Voat, a lightly moderated Reddit clone that gained users after the ban of several subreddits about five years ago, says it will shut down on December 25 (Adi Robertson/The Verge)
Adi Robertson / The Verge: