Visa maintains card usage suspension on Pornhub By

© . A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration
() – Visa Inc (NYSE:) said on Wednesday that usage of its cards on MindGeek’s platforms with user-generated content such as Pornhub will remain suspended until pending investigations are complete.
The company, however, has allowed usage of its cards on MindGeek’s platforms that host professionally generated content.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.