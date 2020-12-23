Victoria records zero new cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 in the past hours to midnight as the state looks to celebrate a near restriction-free Christmas.

State health authorities performed more than 19,000 tests yesterday, and advised that testing sites will remain open even during public holidays.

There are just 10 active cases currently in Victoria, all of whom are in quarantine or self-isolation.

Currently, residents from Greater Sydney and the Central Coast are unable to travel into Victoria.

Anyone from these zones found trying to enter Victoria in breach of this order will be subject to 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine.