Vicky Kaushal’s beefy look will surely inspire you

Vicky Kaushal had made his debut as a thin and lanky boy in Masaan. His boyish charm and his talent had got the industry to take notice of him. But now looks like that the actor is in some mood to keep that boyish charm behind and beef-up for some forthcoming projects.

Vicky Kaushal recently shared a picture on his Instagram that made our jaws drop. In the click, the actor flaunts his big and toned arms and is seen resting after what looks like an intense workout. Vicky Kaushal is seen in a gym and in his workout attire. The actor has sweated it out and has some inspirational caption to it which pushes one to never limit yourself and keep the hard work going. Check out the post here.







Vicky Kaushal off late has been posting a lot of workout pictures and post-workout selfies. These clicks have been proof that the actor is turning into a beast. He has his first YRF film with Manushi Chillar and he’s also set for a superhero flick. Now with such exciting projects up his sleeve, no wonder the actor wants to give it his all and be at his super-fit avatar.

