UPDATE | Man killed in Cape Town hang gliding accident

One person has died in a hang gliding incident in Cape Town.

The man allegedly “collided” into Lion’s Head.

Eds note: This story has been updated to clarify that it was not a paragliding accident as initially indicated by emergency services.

One person has been killed in a hang gliding accident at Lion’s Head, Western Cape Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.

EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the incident occurred at 12:25 after the pilot’s glider went down whilst flying.

“The patient collided into Lions Head as a result. EMS’ paramedics and Skymed are currently at the scene. Unfortunately, the patient is deceased,” she said on Wednesday afternoon.

Bessick extended condolences to the man’s family.