UPDATE | Man killed in Cape Town hang gliding accident

- One person has died in a hang gliding incident in Cape Town.
- The man allegedly “collided” into Lion’s Head.
- Eds note: This story has been updated to clarify that it was not a paragliding accident as initially indicated by emergency services.
One person has been killed in a hang gliding accident at Lion’s Head, Western Cape Emergency Medical Services said on Wednesday.
EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the incident occurred at 12:25 after the pilot’s glider went down whilst flying.
“The patient collided into Lions Head as a result. EMS’ paramedics and Skymed are currently at the scene. Unfortunately, the patient is deceased,” she said on Wednesday afternoon.
Bessick extended condolences to the man’s family.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.