Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers: Selling out and embarrassing moments

Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Bárbara Albarrán de Falcón (Daniela Romo) stepped in it yet again. Meanwhile, Onofre Corona (Moisés Manzano) proves what a mess he is, while Ariadna got herself into some trouble. Let’s take a look at what happened and what’s ahead tonight.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Way to go…

First, Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Bárbara just doesn’t know how to keep herself out of trouble. First, she got all pushy with Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini) about helping get the garden ready for rental. We get the “we’re in this together, so you’re helping” thing. However, she’s been so horrible to Dafne, she should have watched her tone. It seems that’s a theme with her.

Later on, she really messed up. See, she’d given Gemma Corona (Valentina Buzzurro) permission to bring a study group over to the house. But when she saw them all in kitchen, she went on about wondering who gave her the okay. We can’t. She just doesn’t care if these people living there have a claim as well, or that she allowed Gemma to live there. Which also means it’s her home, so she should be able to have a couple of people over without Bárbara acting like it’s a crime. She thinks no one has a right to breathe without her permission. Then, she got really bossy with Gemma in front of all the kids, demanding she help her find this and that. Clearly, Gemma was hurt and embarrassed. More on the consequences of that later.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Pure trash

In other news, Onofre is beyond shameless. We get being desperate to have money for your medicine. But he seems far too willing to sell his underage daughters to a perv. Namely, Cuauhtémoc “Cuauh” Vargas (Alfredo Gatica). This time, his younger daughter, Perla, is the product. His protests seemed weak, at best. Non-existent at worst. It was almost like he was cutting some casual business deal. And Cuauh obviously didn’t want him to say a word.

After the deal went down, he went into super shameless mode. He manipulated this girl into going along with this whole thing. We can’t wait for tonight, because there’s more ahead, and it doesn’t look good for either so-called men.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Stepping in it

Finally, there’s Ariadna. She was quite impressive when she brought a victim of Baldomero’s to the police. When the cop didn’t seem too interested in her story, Ariadna threw her press pass in his face and promised a story would be everywhere if he doesn’t take a victim’s statement. Obviously, he gave in. Ariadna wrote an article about the accusations and she was very proud of her work. However, Baldomero isn’t as impressed. He called to threaten her over the accusations. We’ll see how that works out.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Next

Now let’s get to the teasers for this evening. Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Bárbara’s behavior Tuesday night has bad consequences for Gemma. Everyone at school thinks she’s Bárbara’s servant and they’ll make fun of her for it. Of course, we’re sure Bárbara won’t see where she did anything wrong.

Elsewhere, Onofre proves himself to be the trashiest of the trashy men of novelas. He’ll send his daughter, Perla, who’s younger than Gemma even, to live with Cuauh. However, it seems Levita Corona (Claudia Ríos) will find out about this in time to get the police to stop this mess.

Finally, there’s Ariadna. She’s apparently not scared of those threats. Because she’ll keep confronting Baldomero to defend her position.